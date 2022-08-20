StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

SQNS stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.94. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

