StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Broadwind Price Performance
Shares of BWEN opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.35.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.