StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

