StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 347.92%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

