StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $166.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Further Reading

