StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.