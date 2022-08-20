StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

NYSE:HZN opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.89. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

