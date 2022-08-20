StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.