StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.40.
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
