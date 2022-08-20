STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.99

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 337957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$414.68 million and a PE ratio of -37.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.