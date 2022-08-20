Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

