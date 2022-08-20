Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQSP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,350,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $694,613.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,350,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,081 shares of company stock worth $11,853,481. 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

