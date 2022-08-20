SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.50.
SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Activity at SPS Commerce
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $129.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.