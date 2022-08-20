SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.50.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $129.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.