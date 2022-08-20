Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Spirent Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 269.60 ($3.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.60 ($3.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,073.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.40.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

About Spirent Communications

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 2.16 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

