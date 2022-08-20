Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 647,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,603. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

