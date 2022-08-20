SPINDLE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $803.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $201,201.50 and $803.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,919.74 or 0.99885209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00048199 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00214106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00135471 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00231729 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00056328 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005303 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

