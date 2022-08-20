SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 70,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,863 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.76.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBND. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,100,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,672,000 after purchasing an additional 407,830 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 283.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 184,611 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.