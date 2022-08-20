SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.
NASDAQ SKYT opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $703.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 5.59.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
