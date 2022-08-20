SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $703.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 5.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 25.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

