Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 55,892 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,892 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $60,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,854. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

