Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $94,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,577 shares of company stock valued at $49,778,570 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $588.55. 851,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,049. The stock has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $556.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

