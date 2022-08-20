Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 216,519 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $82,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. 12,380,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.84.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

