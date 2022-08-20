Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,812 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $171,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.7% during the first quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 192.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 82,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 113,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $12,052,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.96. 26,240,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $451.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

