Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $49,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Salesforce stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.84. The company has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,366,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

