Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $129,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $6.05 on Friday, reaching $322.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

