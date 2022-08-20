Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 32,370 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $58,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.61. 14,798,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,911,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.