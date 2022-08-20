Siren (SI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.49 Million

Siren (SI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Siren has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siren has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.



Siren Profile

Siren (CRYPTO:SI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

