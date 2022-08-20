SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $45.00 million and $3.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,456,582 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

