Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.25. 304,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,923. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

