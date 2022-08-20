Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Roth Capital

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.69.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of SHLS opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.