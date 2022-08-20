Shiba Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.98 billion and approximately $795.99 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002123 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00785596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Shiba Inu Coin Profile
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken.
Shiba Inu Coin Trading
