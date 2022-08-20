Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to Buy

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.75.

SAWLF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

