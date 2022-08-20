Shard (SHARD) Hits Market Capitalization of $563,939.34

Shard (SHARD) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Shard has a market capitalization of $563,939.34 and approximately $16.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.