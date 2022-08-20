Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ETR G24 opened at €56.90 ($58.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 55.18. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a one year high of €73.08 ($74.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.82.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

