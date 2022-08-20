Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 147,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. 2,452,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

