Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €116.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($131.63) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Symrise Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €112.90 ($115.20) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is €106.90 and its 200-day moving average is €105.87.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

