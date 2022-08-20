Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SAL stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.