Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.43. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

