Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Russel Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.43. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.91.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.