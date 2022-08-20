RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.
RPT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.
RPT Realty Trading Down 2.9 %
RPT stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.81 million, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after purchasing an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,683,000 after purchasing an additional 171,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
