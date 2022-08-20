Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $125.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

