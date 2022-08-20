Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $91.01. 4,911,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $125.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.89.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,049,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after acquiring an additional 183,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

