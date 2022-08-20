Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.83 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROST traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,199 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ross Stores by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 804,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

