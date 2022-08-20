Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $490.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $433.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

