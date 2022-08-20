Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RKLB. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 15.25.
Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 5.74 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 3.53 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.56 and a 200-day moving average of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.85.
About Rocket Lab USA
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
