Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RKLB. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 5.74 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 3.53 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.56 and a 200-day moving average of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after buying an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $48,279,000 after buying an additional 1,657,322 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

