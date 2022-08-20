Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 67.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 34.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 31.77 and a 200-day moving average of 38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

