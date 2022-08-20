RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,740 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.