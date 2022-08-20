RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $61.05. 7,231,054 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77.

