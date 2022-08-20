RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,114,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

NASDAQ META traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,240,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average is $177.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

