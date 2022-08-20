RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.