RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.