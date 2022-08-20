Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$68.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.08.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus Capital raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
TSE:QSR opened at C$76.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$83.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94.
Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Further Reading
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.