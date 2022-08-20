Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$68.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus Capital raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

TSE:QSR opened at C$76.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$83.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

About Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.88%.

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.