Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Replimune Group by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Stock Down 3.7 %

REPL stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $950.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Replimune Group

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

