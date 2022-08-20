renDOGE Price Tops $0.0781 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. renDOGE has a market cap of $240,723.21 and approximately $19.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00782128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.