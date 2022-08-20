Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.27.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.